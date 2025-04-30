And 2025 looks set to be no different. We’re only at the quarter-final stage, but plenty has already taken place to make it a memorable year.

For one, the Crucible curse has claimed yet another victim with the reigning world champion, Kyren Wilson no less. Wilson failed to make it past the first round after debutant Lei Peifan snatched a 10-9 victory.

Then there’s Ronnie O’Sullivan, often described as the greatest snooker player of all time, who has gone from looking like he might drop out to securing such commanding leads that some now believe he could be on course for a record breaking eighth title.

And former champion Luca Brecel’s maverick approach has also kept things interesting, even when taking on another World Championship past winner, Judd Trump, who started the tournament as this year’s favourite.

As this year’s tournament progresses, and more of the world’s best players are knocked out, we have delved into The Star’s archives to present these pictures which capture more of the Crucible’s snooker magic in years gone by.

Whether it’s Dennis Taylor in his trademark “upside-down” glasses in 1985, Alex Higgins celebrating taking the title with daughter Lauren and wife Lynne in 1982, or Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrating beating Mark Williams during their second round match in 2010, these fabulous pictures showcase some of the sport’s greats.

Take a look through, and see how many faces and iconic moments you remember...

1 . The magic of the World Snooker Championships at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre The magic of the World Snooker Championships at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre | Mix, see other pictures in the series Photo Sales

2 . Fans celebrate with Ronnie Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates beating Mark Williams during their second round match during the Betfred.com World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on Monday April 26, 2010 | Photo: Gareth Copley/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Snooker champ Joe Johnson lifts the trophy at the 1986 World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible Theatre | Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales