A woman was taken to hospital after a rush-hour crash at the Stocksbridge bypass, in the north of Sheffield.

The incident happened on Thursday morning, closing a road while emergency services worked at the scene of the incident, which involved two cars on the A616 Stocksbridge bypass.

It was the latest crash to happen in that area, with a crash having been reported nearby last week too.

Both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were sent to the scene.

Police told The Star that they were called out at 8.41am on Thursday to the incident, near Wortley.

They said in a statement: “It is reported that a black Peugeot 207 and a white Tesla Model Y were involved in a collision.

“The ambulance service attended, and a 65-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.”

They said the road was closed from Finkle Street junction to the junction with the A629.

Both vehicles were recovered from the scene and the road reopened shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday.

It was one of two incidents on the roads around Sheffield to cause traffic delays.

There was also queuing traffic in Chapeltown after a motorbike collided with a wall, the rider taken to hospital.

The incident near Wortley was the second crash in that area in just over a week.

The air ambulance was called out after a motorist was injured in a late night crash there on February 18, after a crash which happened near the junction of the Stocksbridge bypass and Wortley Road, close to Deepcar.

Police said a single vehicle was involved in the February 18 crash, which happened just before 9.34pm that night.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also sent to the scene, and it was the road ambulance that carried the casualty to hospital, after she had been freed from the car by firefighters using cutting equipment.

South Yorkshire Police described the injured person has having suffered non-life threatening injuries.