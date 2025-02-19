Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The air ambulance was called out after a motorist was injured in a late night crash on a Sheffield bypass last night.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance was dispatched to help after the crash which happened near the junction of the Stocksbridge bypass and Wortley Road, close to Deepcar.

Police say a single vehicle was involved in the crash, which happened just before 9.34pm last night.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also sent to the scene.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Photo: YAA | YAA

The service told The Star: ‘We received an emergency call at 9.34pm last night (Tuesday February 18) to report a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the A616 Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffield.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance, team leader and the air ambulance.

“One patient was conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital.’

South Yorkshire Police described the injured person has having suffered non-life threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines to the scene, and worked to free the injured woman from the vehicle.

A spokesman for the service told The Star: “Crews used cutting tools on the car to allow the woman in the vehicle to get out of the car. She was then taken to hospital by paramedics.”

Crews were sent from Tankersley, Elm Lane and Penistone fires stations, and the firefighters finally left the scene at 10.12pm.

The Stocksbridge bypass has had a reputation as an accident blackspot over the years, and books have even been written about ghosts haunting it over the years.

Traffic using the route includes vehicles heading for some of South Yorkshire’s main roads, including the M1, and the Woodhead Pass, which heads out through Derbyshire towards Manchester.

