Chapeltown crash Sheffield: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after rush hour collision
The incident happened during rush hour on Thursday morning, on Burncross Road, in Chapeltown.
Emergency services were sent to the scene after the crash, with South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service attending the incident.
There were traffic delays in the area while they dealt with the crash, which happened close to the junction with Nether Ley Avenue.
Police said they were called to the scene at 8.33am on Thursday after receiving reports of a crash.
They told The Star: “It is reported that a green Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a wall.
“The ambulance service attended the scene and the rider, a man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
