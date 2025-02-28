A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after crashing into a wall in a Sheffield village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened during rush hour on Thursday morning, on Burncross Road, in Chapeltown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were sent to the scene after the crash, with South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service attending the incident.

There were traffic delays in the area while they dealt with the crash, which happened close to the junction with Nether Ley Avenue.

Police said they were called to the scene at 8.33am on Thursday after receiving reports of a crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They told The Star: “It is reported that a green Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a wall.

“The ambulance service attended the scene and the rider, a man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”