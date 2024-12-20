Pictures show the devastating damage caused by a blaze which destroyed a Sheffield theatre group’s priceless costumes and props collection.

But the Steel Valley Beacon Arts group, whose storage site in a former Stocksbridge social club was burned in the fire on Wednesday night, have pledged to still go ahead with their planned pantomime in January.

Fire crews from across South Yorkshire were sent to fight the blaze on Haywood Lane in the former St Ann’s social club on Wednesday night, spending four hours at the scene putting out the fire.

Firefighters inside the devastated Steel Valley Beacon Arts storage building on Wednesday night | South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

The arts group says it has lost sets, props, and costumes, and now faces a race against time to be able to stage their production on Aladdin, which is due to start on January 17.

Simon Gilmour, who makes scenery for the group, said the background scenery had been destroyed, as well as the side panels which were due to be used.

Some of the costumes were also destroyed, along with wooden props he had built, and his own tools, in what he has described as a devastating night.

Wreckage left in the storeroom used by the Steel Valley Beacon Arts group in Stocksbridge. Photo: Simon Gilmour | Simon Gilmour

He said: “There are 25 years worth of costumes and props and things that have been destroyed. We re-use costumes and props for each show, so there is a lot that has gone up in flames.

“I believe we have insurance, but we’re trying to get the community to rally round and us get the panto back on track.”

He said they needed materials like wood and screws to remake the scenery.

Firefigghters battling the fire in Stocksbridge at the former St Ann's club on Haywood Road. Photo: SYFR | SYFR

He said: “The firefighters were fantastic and did everything they could, but the fire took hold quickly while the building was empty, so there was little they could do.

“Everything in the building has been lost. We will bounce back and the Panto in January will be going ahead and will be fantastic.”

Artistic director Mandy Aitken said the fire felt like a bereavement, and irreplaceable items, part of a collection built up over 25 years, had been lost, including a Vivienne Westwood dress, original 1920s flapper dresses and 1930s Saville Row suits.

She said: “People have spent hours over the years making our costumes. and they can’t be replaced with money. Some of our team have been making them for 25 years.”

Now she is urging people to come and watch the panto, which will be at Christ Church, Stocksbridge on Manchester Road, as a show of support.

She is also appealing for help raising money to replace Simon’s tools, which were destroyed. Anyone who wants to help can email [email protected]

Firecrews from Stocksbridge, Birley, Barnsley, Maltby, Dearne and Cudworth fire stations stations were on the scene on Wednesday night when the fire started, after being called out at 10.10pm.

They finally left at 1.55am.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the blaze is believed to have started accidentally.