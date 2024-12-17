A charity that offers health and wellbeing support services to the UK fire services community has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charity that offers health and wellbeing support services to the UK fire services community has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon in Chesterfield.

The donation went to Fire Fighters Charity, an organisation that provides expert care, wellbeing support, practical support and information and advice whenever a member of the fire services community may need help with their physical or mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex, an HR Specialist at Amazon and on-call firefighter in Chesterfield, said:

Fire Fighters Charity boosted by donation

“Amazon’s donation reflects our commitment to supporting organisations like Fire Fighters Charity, which provides vital assistance to firefighters who dedicate themselves to keeping our communities safe. I’m proud to be part of a company that recognises and values their incredible work.”

Charlotte Smith, Regional Fundraiser at Fire Fighters Charity, added:

“On behalf of everyone at Fire Fighters Charity, I want to thank Amazon for this incredibly generous donation. The funds will help ensure we can continue offering our life-changing support to thousands of individuals and families in the fire services community every year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.