A former Sheffield social club has been struck by a fire which broke out last night.

The former St Ann’s Social Club on Haywood Lane, between Stocksbridge and Deepcar, caught light late last night, with fire crews on the site for nearly four hours.

The venue was a popular social club in the past, but had not been used for several years. It is understood it has been used for storage in more recent times.

Firefighters say the fire is thought to have started accidentally.

Last night South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene after receiving an emergency call

Several fire crews were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze, including fire engines from Stocksbridge, Birley, Barnsley, Maltby, Dearne and Cudworth fire stations, after receiving the call at 10.10pm.

The fire service said in a statement: “The fire was at a former social club (now used for storage) and is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 1.55am.”

Crews said that the building was ‘well alight, when the arrived at the scene.

Crews used four sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put the flames out at the building.

The Star has approached the church for more information. The extent of the damage caused by the blaze has not been confirmed.

It is the latest fire affecting a former social club to happen in Sheffield in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Manor Social Club was also hit by a fire, which closed City Road for several hours while emergency services were on the scene dealing with the blaze. That fire is being treated as an arson attack.