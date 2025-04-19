Army reveals what was found in South Yorkshire hedge after bomb alert at Cudworth, Barnsley

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 10:58 BST
The army has revealed details of a bomb which was found in a hedge near a South Yorkshire village.

Soldiers went sent to deal with the explosive item which was found by a member of the public in a hedgerow at Carrs Lane, Cudworth.

Emergency services had been called to the scene, just after 1pm on Tuesday, after the suspected wartime shell was found in the hedgerow by a nearby resident, at a location near some houses in the area, which is part of Barnsley.

It is believed it may have been dug up.

Carrs Lane, Cudworth, Barnsley. Picture: GoogleCarrs Lane, Cudworth, Barnsley. Picture: Google
Carrs Lane, Cudworth, Barnsley. Picture: Google | Google

Now the army has told The Star what it was that was found.

They said in a statement: “We can confirm an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Nottingham, 721 EOD Squadron, was called out to Cudworth, at the request of South Yorkshire Police.

“One 75mm Shell HE was identified, moved to a safe location and disposed of by explosive demolition.”

Police said at the time that there were no evacuations as this was not required due to the location.

It was the second time within a month that the army had been called to South Yorkshire to deal with an old wartime bomb.

South Yorkshire Police put a 100m cordon in place after the alarming discovery, near Stonerow Way in Rotherham, close to the Parkgate tram stop, on March 24.

The army was called out to deal with that incident too.

The item, which had been found in a nearby canal, turned out to be a three-inch mortar shell, said the army.

