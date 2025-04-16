Cudworth: Army sent to Barnsley over World War Two bomb found in hedge
Emergency services were sent out to the scene after the suspected wartime shell was found in the hedgerow by a nearby resident, at a location near some houses in the area.
It is believed it may have been dug up.
It was found near Carrs Lane, in Cudworth, near Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed offic ers were sent to deal with issue and called in the army’s bomb disposal team. Police warned locals yesterday not to be alarmed if they heard a controlled explosion.
Police said in a statement that the force had been called out at 1.11pm on Tuesday to reports of a suspicious item, believed to be unexploded ordnance, being found in the Cudworth area of Barnsley.
The force added: “The item is believed to be a Second World War ammunition shell. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have attended and (carried) out a controlled explosion of the suspected ordnance in a safe location.”
“There were no evacuations as this was not required due to the location.”
The army has been approached for more information.
