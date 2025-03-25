The army ‘safely’ detonated a WWII bomb after it was uncovered in a canal in Rotherham.

A 100m cordon, which was in place as a precaution near Stonerow Way in Rotherham, was lifted yesterday evening, several hours after it had been put in place following the discovery of a ‘suspected explosive device’ from the Second World War.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the area at around 2pm after the item was found in the canal near Parkgate tram stop.

In a statement confirming the cordon had been lifted, police said: “Bomb disposal experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were dispatched to the scene and this evening they have transported the device to a safe location and carried out a controlled explosion.”

All travel routes, roads and footpaths in the surrounding area have been reopened.

Police added: “We would like to thank for the public for their cooperation and understanding.”

