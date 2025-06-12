Station Road, Mosborough: Road closed after crash, amid reports person has been hit by a car
The collision took place on High Street, near to the junction with Station Road, in Mosborough this afternoon, with disruption first reported shortly after 4pm.
Residents posting online have reported that a person has been knocked down. Ambulances have also been seen at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Station Road is closed from the junction with Moss Way to the junction with High Street, with part of High Street also affected.
“This is due to a road traffic collision.
“Emergency services are at the scene, please avoid the area and plan alternative routes.
“We will update you when possible.
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.
More to follow.
