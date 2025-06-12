M1 traffic: Queues building past Meadowhall as collision closes lane of busy motorway

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:08 BST

Commuters are being warned to expect delays as a lane closure is in place on the M1 northbound.

A road traffic collision has brought traffic to a standstill on the motorway between junctions 35 and 36.

National Highways are reporting a lane closure that is expected to be in place until around 4pm today (June 12).

The traffic monitoring agency are warning that there are currently delays of around 15 minutes.

A lane has been closed on the M1 near Sheffield after a road traffic collision.
A lane has been closed on the M1 near Sheffield after a road traffic collision. | Google Maps

It’s reported that the backlog of traffic is presenting problems near the Meadowhall shopping centre.

Junction 35 is located just off Chapeltown, with junction 36 leading to the Birdwell Interchange and into the Hoyland Common area of Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.

More to follow.

