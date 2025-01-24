South Anston car crash: Sadness as patient dies at scene of tragic crash
Emergency services were called to the scene after the incident, but medics confirmed that someone had died in the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said last night that they had closed Ryton Road, Sheffield Road and Worksop Road in South Anston, Rotherham.
The road finally re-opened at around 10pm.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also called the scene, and confirmed that the casualty had sadly died at the scene.
It said in a statement: “Ambulance resources attended a road traffic collision on Ryton Road in South Anston yesterday evening (Thursday, January 23). Sadly, the patient passed away at the scene.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
It is the second death on Rotherham’s roads in two days.
Earlier today, police confirmed that an 84-year-old woman had died in an incident on Woodhouse Green, Thurcroft, which happened late on Tuesday afternoon.
Police appealed for witnesses to the Thurcroft incident.
And on Monday, a man was seriously injured in a crash on Kingsforth Lane, also Thurcroft. A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was yesterday described as being in a critical condition
