Woodhouse Green incident Thurcroft: Tragedy as pedestrian dies after collision with van in Rotherham
Emergency services were sent to Woodhouse Green in Thurcroft, Rotherham, on Wednesday night, and South Yorkshire Police closed the road while emergency services worked at the scene.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star yesterday that they had taken a patient to the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, after the incident, near Osbert Drive.
Today, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the pedestrian, a woman, had sadly died.
The force said in a statement that officers had been called out just after 8pm on January 22, to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision.
They added: “It is reported that a pedestrian and a silver Ford Transit were involved in the collision.
“The pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“Sadly, the woman later died in hospital as a result of her injuries. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Officers have launched an appeal for information following the incident.
They are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted to https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-death-of-elderly-woman-in-rotherham-collision
You can report information to police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime, via live chat.
You can also call 101. But either way, they ask you to quote incident number 881 of January 22, 2025.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
You can also pass on information on the Crimestoppers website.
