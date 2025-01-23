Woodhouse Green Thurcroft: Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on busy Rotherham road
Emergency services were sent to Thurcroft, near Rotherham, yesterday evening, with a road closed while South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service carried out their work.
The ambulance service has confirmed they carried a patient to hospital after the incident at Osbert Drive.
They said in a statement: “Ambulance resources attended a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Osbert Drive in Thurcroft last night (Wednesday January 22).
“One patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police last night warned residents that the road was closed and advised people to avoid the area.
They said at around 6pm last night: “Please be aware that a road closure is in place on Woodhouse Green in Thurcroft, Rotherham, due to a road traffic collision.
Buses were also diverted around the incident.
Stagecoach placed an emergency diversion on the 21 Service, from Rotherham to Harthill.
They said: “Due to an RTC, our services will be terminating at Todwick and unable to reach Harthill.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.