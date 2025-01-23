Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious crash on a road near Rotherham, say police.

Critical care paramedics were sent to the scene of the collision on Tuesday afternoon, on Kingsforth Lane, near Thurcroft, in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, who was taken to the Northern General Hospital following the collision, is currently in a critical condition. The force is appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

SYP said in a statement this afternoon: “At 4.20pm on Tuesday (January 21) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft.

“It is reported that a silver Smart Fortwo and a silver Volkswagen Estate were involved in a collision.

“A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time.”

They added a 60-year-old man had sustained minor injuries in the collision.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the incident. The road was closed while they worked at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances around the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage leading up to or covering the collision, or has any other relevant information, to come forward.

You can share footage by logging to https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-rotherham-collision

Anyone with information can also call 101.

Anyone who gets in touch should quote incident number 651 of January 21, 2025.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or log onto the Crimestoppers website.