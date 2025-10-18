A section of a major road leading from Sheffield is closed this afternoon, following a crash near to a beauty spot involving a motorbike and a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have closed a section of Snake Pass at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, located in the Derwent Valley area of Derbyshire, following the collision.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The crash between a motorbike and a car happened at about 2pm today (Saturday 18 October) and the road is expected to be shut for some time.

Police have closed a section of Snake Pass at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, located in the Derwent Valley area of Derbyshire, following the collision | Google

“Motorists are asked to use alternative routes at this time.”

Derbyshire Police has been asked for further details.

More to follow.