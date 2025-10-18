Breaking
Snake Pass: Major road from Sheffield closed after crash close to beauty spot involving motorbike and car
A section of a major road leading from Sheffield is closed this afternoon, following a crash near to a beauty spot involving a motorbike and a car.
Police have closed a section of Snake Pass at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, located in the Derwent Valley area of Derbyshire, following the collision.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The crash between a motorbike and a car happened at about 2pm today (Saturday 18 October) and the road is expected to be shut for some time.
“Motorists are asked to use alternative routes at this time.”
Derbyshire Police has been asked for further details.
More to follow.