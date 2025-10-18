Breaking

Snake Pass: Major road from Sheffield closed after crash close to beauty spot involving motorbike and car

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 16:07 BST
A section of a major road leading from Sheffield is closed this afternoon, following a crash near to a beauty spot involving a motorbike and a car.

Police have closed a section of Snake Pass at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, located in the Derwent Valley area of Derbyshire, following the collision.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The crash between a motorbike and a car happened at about 2pm today (Saturday 18 October) and the road is expected to be shut for some time.

Police have closed a section of Snake Pass at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, located in the Derwent Valley area of Derbyshire, following the collisionplaceholder image
Police have closed a section of Snake Pass at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, located in the Derwent Valley area of Derbyshire, following the collision | Google

“Motorists are asked to use alternative routes at this time.”

Derbyshire Police has been asked for further details.

More to follow.

Related topics:SheffieldDerbyshireMotorists
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice