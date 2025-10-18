Ox Close Avenue: Murder arrest after woman, 35, is found dead at Rotherham property
The 35-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was found dead at a property in Ox Close Avenue in Kimberworth Park, Rotherham in the early hours of this morning (October 18, 2025).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the woman’s death is currently being treated as “unexplained.”
However, a 48-year-old man is being held by police on suspicion of murder this afternoon, as investigations continue.
The force spokesperson continued: “We were called by the ambulance service at 12.22am earlier today following a report of a 35-year-old woman sadly found deceased in a property in Ox Close Avenue.
“Her family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances into her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
“A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
“He remains in police custody at this time.
“A scene remains in place in Ox Close Avenue while officers carry out further enquiries.”
Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 15 of October 18, 2025, or get in touch via our website.
If you wish to report information anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report via their website.