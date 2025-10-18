The restaurant at a Peak District historic country inn has been awarded a global accolade from Tripadvisor, less than two years after it reopened following a £1.6 million refurbishment.

The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water, near Bakewell in the Peak District - has been named among the top 1 per cent of restaurants worldwide in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The venue offers a seasonal menu, which has been designed by Executive Chef Adrian Gagea and the kitchen team, and is “rooted in local sourcing.”

The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water, near Bakewell in the Peak District - has been named among the top 1 per cent of restaurants worldwide in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards | Tom Hodgson Photography

Jemima Prater, General Manager of The Ashford Arms, said: “We’re thrilled to be ranked among the top 1 per cent of restaurants worldwide.

“As a historic country inn with rooms, our aim is to blend genuine Peak District warmth with food and service that feel special yet relaxed. This recognition reflects the care that goes into every welcome, every plate and every stay.”

The Ashford Arms, which dates back to the 17th century, reopened in March 2024, after a £1.6million refurbishment led by independent Peak District hospitality group Longbow Venues.

As part of the refurbishment, dining spaces and gardens at the venue were reimagined, while accommodation to nine bedrooms including two suites was refreshed, while preserving the building’s 400-year heritage.

Longbow Venues says it is dedicated to supporting the local economy by sourcing ingredients from nearby farms, heritage brewers, and artisan producers

A spokesperson for the firm said Ashford Arms pairs roaring log fires and elegant interiors and welcomes walkers, weekenders and celebratory diners alike.

Rob Hattersley, Managing Director of Longbow Venues, added: “To achieve this level of guest-driven recognition so soon after reopening is phenomenal.

“Our mission was to protect the character of The Ashford Arms while creating somewhere today’s travellers would love.

“This award is testament to Jemima and her brilliant team, and to our local suppliers whose seasonal produce underpins what we do.”

In addition to the Tripadvisor accolade, The Ashford Arms was shortlisted for “Best Country Pub” in the Great British Pub Awards 2025, the only Derbyshire pub recognised in the category.