Halifax Road: Sheffield road hit by traffic delays after road traffic collision at busy junction

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST

A Sheffield road is being hit by building traffic delays this afternoon, following a crash at a busy junction.

The collision took place at the junction of Halifax Road and Southey Green Road in Southey Green, Sheffield earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, February 19, 2025) and is continuing to cause delays.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 3.40pm we received reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Halifax Road and Southey Green Road.

The collision took place at the junction of Halifax Road and Southey Green Road in Southey Green, Sheffield earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, February 19, 2025) and is continuing to cause delays
The collision took place at the junction of Halifax Road and Southey Green Road in Southey Green, Sheffield earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, February 19, 2025) and is continuing to cause delays | Google/Adobe

“A blue Volkswagen Golf and a black Ford Focus are reported to have been involved in the collision.

“The road is currently partially blocked whilst recovery work takes place.”

The road blockage is causing delays to the 7 bus service operating in the area, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire confirmed.

Posting on X, the spokesperosn added: “Due to an RTC at the junction of Southey Green Rd & Halifax Rd we are currently diverting via Chaucer Rd in both directions.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Another crash on Halifax Road on Monday evening resulted in the road being closed for nearly five hours after a silver Ford Ford B-Max crashed into the frontage of a house.

One person was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General hospital following the crash.

More to follow.

