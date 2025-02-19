Police warning to Fiat 500 owners to secure their cars after two stolen by thieves

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:52 BST
Owners of the popular Fiat 500 cars in Sheffield have been warned to secure their vehicles after two thefts in as many days.

In a post on social media, the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said two Fiat 500s had been stolen in the Chapeltown area of the city in the last two days.

They said: “The thieves are smashing the rear windows to gain entry then stealing the vehicles without a key.

“We strongly advise any vehicle owners to secure your car as best you can with security devices such as Immobilisers , alarms, steering locks etc.

Fiat 500 owners in Sheffield have been warned to make sure their cars are secure after two of the popular motors were stolen recently. | South Yorkshire Police

“We are working on evidence to identify those responsible.”

It is said the two stolen cars were thankfully recovered with the help of “some amazing members of the public”.

They were found by South Yorkshire Police officers from the Burngreave Neighbourhood Team in the Shirecliffe and Parson Cross areas.

Both the Fiats will be returned to their owners as police investigate.

