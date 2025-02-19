Police warning to Fiat 500 owners to secure their cars after two stolen by thieves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owners of the popular Fiat 500 cars in Sheffield have been warned to secure their vehicles after two thefts in as many days.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said two Fiat 500s had been stolen in the Chapeltown area of the city in the last two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The thieves are smashing the rear windows to gain entry then stealing the vehicles without a key.

“We strongly advise any vehicle owners to secure your car as best you can with security devices such as Immobilisers , alarms, steering locks etc.

Fiat 500 owners in Sheffield have been warned to make sure their cars are secure after two of the popular motors were stolen recently. | South Yorkshire Police

“We are working on evidence to identify those responsible.”

It is said the two stolen cars were thankfully recovered with the help of “some amazing members of the public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were found by South Yorkshire Police officers from the Burngreave Neighbourhood Team in the Shirecliffe and Parson Cross areas.

Both the Fiats will be returned to their owners as police investigate.