Chapeltown: Man fined £65,000 for cutting down protected trees in ancient Sheffield woodland
Saeed Nazir was handed the fine after he admitted cutting down several trees in the ancient re-planted woodland in Chapeltown, despite there being a Tree Preservation Order in place preventing their removal.
The 55-year-old, of Owler Lane, Sheffield, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 22 to contravening a Tree Preservation Order between August 16, 2019 and Jnuary 18, 2023.
The court was shown aerial photographs of Harrison Spring, on Penistone Road, said Sheffield City Council, which revealed the extent of the area cleared at the site, where around 30 tree stumps were discovered.
During the hearing, the council said, Mr Nazir had argued that he wasn’t aware of the preservation order being in place and that the buildings on the land were to be used to house sheep and goats.
But the magistrates felt it was an aggravating factor that the trees had been removed to make room for this farming enterprise, the council added.
Sentencing Nazir, the magistrates ordered him to pay a fine of £65,000 for contravening a Tree Preservation Order. He was also told to pay costs of £2,067 and a surcharge of £190.
‘Fine should act as a warning’
Speaking after the sentencing, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “This case, and the size of the fine, should act as a warning. We will take action against anyone who breaches a Tree Preservation Order.
“We have some fantastic ancient woodlands in Sheffield, and we will do all we can to protect them as much as possible. I am pleased to say that trees are being replaced at the location to try and restore the woodland back to its former glory.
“I would urge anyone who is thinking about removing any trees in Sheffield to check with the council first to ensure they don’t end up in the same situation and having to pay a large fine.”
Nathan Edwards, chair of Sheffield Street Tree Partnership, said: “As a Street Tree Partnership we understand the importance of street trees to connect green spaces, including woodlands, both for nature recovery and climate resilience, but not if those spaces have been damaged or destroyed.
“As such we welcome and support the council's action against the destruction of ancient woodland and hope that it serves as a reminder to others that we will collectively defend our natural heritage.”
Sheffield Council has previously come under fire itself for the felling of thousands of street trees across the city.
In March 2023, the Lowcock Inquiry into the street tree scandal reported that the council had acted in a misleading and at times dishonest way in its actions against campaigners who sought to stop the trees being chopped down.
