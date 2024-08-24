Sheffield girl, 16, in serious condition in hospital after a crash with a motorcycle in Halfway
The teenager sustained serious injuries in the collision, which occured on Friday, August 23, just before 3.10pm.
South Yorkshire Police have said a black Benelli BN125 motorcycle was in a collision with a girl, who was a pedestrian crossing the road, on Eckington Way in Halfway, Sheffield.
The collision is reported to have occured 50 metres from the junction with Rotherham Road North.
The girl was rushed to hospital where she remains in a serious condition. The rider of the motorcycle stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
Previous online reports suggested the incident was between a bus and a motorcycle, but that is not the case.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone who can help is urged to contact the force online or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 516 of August 23. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] - put the incident number in the subject bar.
