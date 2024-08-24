Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield couple have shared their online dating success story as they prepare to wed later this year.

Most people in today’s generation have used a dating app at least once, with Tinder being one of the most widely used dating platforms there is.

A joint love of pizza is how Aimee Johnson and Chris Steel, from Sheffield, fell for each other almost nine years ago. Now they are preparing to tie the knot in less than two month’s time.

After joining Tinder as a newly single woman, Aimee, aged 27, spotted Chris and was excited when they ended up as a match. Not wanting to rush their connection, they spoke for a few weeks over Tinder, taking the time to get to know one another.

Sheffield couple Aimee and Chris are preparing for their wedding in October after matching on Tinder almost nine years ago. | Aimee Johnson

Aimee, who lives in Deepcar with fiancé Chris, said: “I think the main reason we both found each other on Tinder is because we took the time to get to know one another first. There was undoubtedly an initial spark, but then as we started messaging over a few weeks, we got to feel the excitement of hearing from one another everyday.

“I honestly believe that our laid back approach made our relationship work in the long run.”

In October 2015, with the butterflies growing, they went on their first date and over a legendary pizza from Chris’ local takeaway, they both realised they’d found someone they could fall in love with.

Love at first swipe

Christmas eve last year saw 28-year-old accountant Chris get down on one knee and pop the question, and in just six weeks’ time, on October 5, the pair will officially become husband and wife.

Teacher Aimee said: “The countdown is on and final wedding preparations are in full swing. While the pre-wedding diet doesn't include pizza, it’s still very exciting seeing it all come together.

“Chris has said to me before that he never thought he would get married or have kids with anyone - but it turns out he just needed to find the right girl to see this become a reality.

“We’re super excited for next year as we have lots to look forward to. Not only is it our 10 year anniversary, but we’ll also be going on our honeymoon alongside Chris turning 30 - so we’ll be having one long holiday to celebrate it all.”

Aimee added: “We don’t think there is a taboo with online dating at all. It’s definitely become the most popular way people our age are meeting other singles, and even both sets of Chris’ parents found love again this way too. When people learn how we met, there’s no surprise at all.

Domo Restaurant, at the Eagle Works, at Cotton Mill Walk, on Little Kelham Street, Sheffield, is one of Aimee and Chris's favourite places for a pizza date night.

“Online dating is the perfect way to get yourself out there, no matter if you’re new to the scene or recently single. Building a connection and getting to know someone without the pressure of doing so in real life first, allowed me to feel in control of my dating journey.

“Our best advice would be to take it one day at a time and don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Just be yourself and the right person will find you.”

Stephanie Danzi, senior vice president of global marketing at Tinder, said: “Daters today are nostalgic for the meet-cutes they’ve seen in old rom-coms. But the reality is that the rom-com meet cute is the exception, not the rule. Tinder is where modern-day meet-cutes happen - just ask the millions of couples who have met on Tinder.”