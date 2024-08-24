Sheffield burglary: Three teens, oldest 15, arrested in connection to 2-in-1 burglary with three cars stolen
South Yorkshire Police received reports three vehicles had been stolen from a property on Hazlebarrow Road in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield on August 15, 2024.
The Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said, on August 21, a member of the public reported a group of teens “acting suspiciously” on Bradway Road.
A foot chase ensued as police officers arrived and three youths were detained. A vehicle recovered from the scene is believed to be one of those taken from the Hazlebarrow Road property six days earlier.
The teenage trio of two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The vehicles taken from Hazlebarrow Road are suspected to have been stolen through a 2-in-1 burglary. These offences are when offenders gain access to your home to steal your keys and then vehicle.
Evidence suggests burglaries are often opportunistic and the local South West NPT have issued advice on keeping your property safe. It includes: Locking your doors and windows when you leave the house, even for a short period; keep all house/shed/garage keys out of sight; use a light timer switch to turn on lights at set times whilst you are away.
If you have any information that could help police continue to tackle this issue, report online or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.