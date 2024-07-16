Sheffield Cathedral: Body of a man found in city centre as police launch probe into 'unexplained' death
South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at 5.19am today (Tuesday, July 16) following reports that the body of a man had been discovered.
Officers are currently treating the man’s death as “unexplained” and enquiries are now ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his passing.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
A police cordon is in place on Church Street and officers will remain at the scene today.
The cordon cuts off much of the square outside Sheffield Cathedral and almost all of East Parade.
Two police vehicles could be seen on the Fargate side of the square with numerous officers guarding the cordon perimeter earlier.
A green tent can be seen near the benches on the East Parade side of the Cathedral.
