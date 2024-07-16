Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Sheffield have launched an investigation after a man was found dead next to the cathedral in the city centre this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at 5.19am today (Tuesday, July 16) following reports that the body of a man had been discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are currently treating the man’s death as “unexplained” and enquiries are now ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

A man’s body has been found outside Sheffield Cathedral this morning. A police cordon is in place. | National World

The man is yet to be formally identified.

A police cordon is in place on Church Street and officers will remain at the scene today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cordon cuts off much of the square outside Sheffield Cathedral and almost all of East Parade.

Two police vehicles could be seen on the Fargate side of the square with numerous officers guarding the cordon perimeter earlier.

A green tent can be seen near the benches on the East Parade side of the Cathedral.