Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Sheffield have erected a large cordon next to the Cathedral Supertram stop in the city centre this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cordon, implemented by South Yorkshire Police, cuts of public access to all of East Parade and just over half the square outside Sheffield Cathedral.

Two police vehicles line the outside of the cordon, with officers guarding the cordon perimeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

A small green tent can be seen inside the cordon, partially covering one of the benches on the East Parade side of the square.

Supertram services are running past the scene as normal.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a man’s body has sadly died. More information can be found in the article here.