Sheffield Cathedral: Large police cordon around tent next to Supertram stop in city centre

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 08:01 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Sheffield have erected a large cordon next to the Cathedral Supertram stop in the city centre this morning.

The cordon, implemented by South Yorkshire Police, cuts of public access to all of East Parade and just over half the square outside Sheffield Cathedral.

Two police vehicles line the outside of the cordon, with officers guarding the cordon perimeter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
National World

A small green tent can be seen inside the cordon, partially covering one of the benches on the East Parade side of the square.

Supertram services are running past the scene as normal.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a man’s body has sadly died. More information can be found in the article here.

Related topics:South YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice