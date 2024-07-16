Sheffield Cathedral: Large police cordon around tent next to Supertram stop in city centre
Police in Sheffield have erected a large cordon next to the Cathedral Supertram stop in the city centre this morning.
The cordon, implemented by South Yorkshire Police, cuts of public access to all of East Parade and just over half the square outside Sheffield Cathedral.
Two police vehicles line the outside of the cordon, with officers guarding the cordon perimeter.
A small green tent can be seen inside the cordon, partially covering one of the benches on the East Parade side of the square.
Supertram services are running past the scene as normal.
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a man’s body has sadly died. More information can be found in the article here.
