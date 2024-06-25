Sheffield Supertram: Route changes and timetable adjustments to blue route trams for work in Hillsborough
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) have confirmed the changes as maintenance is carried out to replace a broken rail on Holme Lane.
The SYMCA, which took over operating the Supertram network in Sheffield after Stagecoach’s contract expired in March 2024, said the work will provide a “better travel experience - improving comfort and reducing noise in areas where the tracks are currently worn”.
As a result, no trams will be serving Malin Bridge on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 2024.
The blue route, which typically serves Malin Bridge, will operate between Halfway and Middlewood until the works are completed. It will run at the normal frequency of up to 12 minutes, but with amendments to the timetable.
To accomodate the extra trams to Middlewood, the Yellow route service between Middlewood and Meadowhall will also have amendments made to its timetable - with trams running to the normal frequency of up to 12 minutes.
Purple route (Cathedral to Herdings Park) and the Tram Tram (Cathedral to Rotherham Parkgate) will operate as normal.
The SYMCA have highlighted alternative bus routes serving Malin Bridge during the tram works. The 61, 62, 81 and 82 services all connect Malin Bridge and Hillsborough, where trams headed to Middlewood will still pass through.
SYMCA confirmed Supertram tickets will be accepted on First bus services 81 and 82 between Malin Bridge and Hillsborough Interchange during the work dates.
The maintenance comes as part of what the SYMCA says is a £5million investment into the network in 2024 - aiming to “future proof” the network and extend its lifespan.
