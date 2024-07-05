Campo Lane: Cordon erected and police and ambulance on scene on Sheffield city centre street - video

By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
This is the scene on a Sheffield city centre street this afternoon, where police and ambulance crews are in attendance and a cordon has been put in place.

The incident is currently ongoing on Campo Lane, and police were putting up a cordon - which also includes part of Sheffield Cathedral - at around 12.50pm this afternoon (Friday, July 5, 2024).

In the last few moments, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital with a suspected head injury following an altercation and a fall from a wall.

The crime scene on Campo Lane in Sheffield city centre this afternoon (Friday, July 5, 2024)The crime scene on Campo Lane in Sheffield city centre this afternoon (Friday, July 5, 2024)
The crime scene on Campo Lane in Sheffield city centre this afternoon (Friday, July 5, 2024) | Sarah Marshall for National World

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were made aware at 11.53am today (Friday 5 July), to reports of an injured person on Campo Lane in Sheffield.

“It is reported that an altercation had taken place and a man had fallen from a wall.

“Officers alongside the ambulance service attended.

“The man, aged 51, has been taken to hospital with a suspected head injury.

“A small scene is currently on place on Campo Lane while officers conduct their work.”

