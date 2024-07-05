Campo Lane: Cordon erected and police and ambulance on scene on Sheffield city centre street - video
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident is currently ongoing on Campo Lane, and police were putting up a cordon - which also includes part of Sheffield Cathedral - at around 12.50pm this afternoon (Friday, July 5, 2024).
In the last few moments, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital with a suspected head injury following an altercation and a fall from a wall.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were made aware at 11.53am today (Friday 5 July), to reports of an injured person on Campo Lane in Sheffield.
“It is reported that an altercation had taken place and a man had fallen from a wall.
“Officers alongside the ambulance service attended.
“The man, aged 51, has been taken to hospital with a suspected head injury.
“A small scene is currently on place on Campo Lane while officers conduct their work.”