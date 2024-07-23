Sheffield Cathedral: Floral tributes for man found dead in 'non-suspicious' circumstances in city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The square outside the Cathedral on High Street was shut by police on July 16 after the man’s body was discovered at around 5am. His death was later ruled as “non suspicious.”
Now, flowers have been tied to a lamppost outside the cathedral in memory of the man, with written tributes naming him as ‘Brodie.’
One reads: “To Brodie, I love you so much, I am going to miss you. Lots of love from your little sister.”
“RIP Brodie, absolutely gutted,” another reads.
The cordon on July 16 cut off much of the square outside Sheffield Cathedral and included much of East Parade. A green tent was visible in the centre of the cordon, near the benches to the west of the cathedral entrance.
South Yorkshire Police said the force would not be providing any more details surrounding the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.