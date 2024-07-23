Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flowers have been left in memory of a man who died near Sheffield Cathedral last week.

The square outside the Cathedral on High Street was shut by police on July 16 after the man’s body was discovered at around 5am. His death was later ruled as “non suspicious.”

Flowers have been left near Sheffield Cathedral following the "non-suspicious" death of a man, named as 'Brodie' in tributes, on July 16.

Now, flowers have been tied to a lamppost outside the cathedral in memory of the man, with written tributes naming him as ‘Brodie.’

One reads: “To Brodie, I love you so much, I am going to miss you. Lots of love from your little sister.”

Another bouquet of flowers by Sheffield Cathedral reads: "RIP Brodie, Absolutely gutted."

“RIP Brodie, absolutely gutted,” another reads.

The cordon on July 16 cut off much of the square outside Sheffield Cathedral and included much of East Parade. A green tent was visible in the centre of the cordon, near the benches to the west of the cathedral entrance.