Crime scene investigators were deployed to Sheffield city centre this morning following the discovery of a man’s body.

A CSI van and officers in white suits were spotted at a police cordon outside Sheffield Cathedral after the body was found at around 5.19am.

Early morning commuters arrived in the city centre today to see the area around the cathedral and East Parade all taped off and under police guard.

A police cordon in place outside Sheffield Cathedral earlier today | National World

A police tent was placed over a bench within the cordon.

South Yorkshire Police said the man’s death is being treated as as “unexplained” and enquiries are now ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

The cordon has since been lifted.