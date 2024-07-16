Sheffield Cathedral: CSI deployed following discovery of body in city centre
A CSI van and officers in white suits were spotted at a police cordon outside Sheffield Cathedral after the body was found at around 5.19am.
Early morning commuters arrived in the city centre today to see the area around the cathedral and East Parade all taped off and under police guard.
A police tent was placed over a bench within the cordon.
South Yorkshire Police said the man’s death is being treated as as “unexplained” and enquiries are now ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his passing.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
The cordon has since been lifted.