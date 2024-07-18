Sheffield Cathedral: Death of man found in Sheffield city centre is 'non-suspicious' say police

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:13 BST
The death of a man outside Sheffield Cathedral is being treated as “non-suspicious”, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the square outside the cathedral at 5.19am on Tuesday, July 16, following reports that the body of a man had been discovered.

Officers erected a cordon as an investigation was launched, initially labelling the man’s death as “unexplained”.

A police cordon was in place outside Sheffield Cathedral on Tuesday, July 16, after the discovery of a man’s body.A police cordon was in place outside Sheffield Cathedral on Tuesday, July 16, after the discovery of a man’s body.
A police cordon was in place outside Sheffield Cathedral on Tuesday, July 16, after the discovery of a man’s body. | National World

A spokesperson has now confirmed the death has been categorised as “non-suspicious” and officers are preparing a report for the coroner.

The cordon cut off much of the square outside Sheffield Cathedral and included much of East Parade. A green tent was visible in the centre of the cordon, near the benches to the west of the cathedral entrance.

South Yorkshire Police said the force would not be providing any more details surrounding the incident.

