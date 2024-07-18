Sheffield Cathedral: Death of man found in Sheffield city centre is 'non-suspicious' say police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police were called to the square outside the cathedral at 5.19am on Tuesday, July 16, following reports that the body of a man had been discovered.
Officers erected a cordon as an investigation was launched, initially labelling the man’s death as “unexplained”.
Get your very own bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
A spokesperson has now confirmed the death has been categorised as “non-suspicious” and officers are preparing a report for the coroner.
The cordon cut off much of the square outside Sheffield Cathedral and included much of East Parade. A green tent was visible in the centre of the cordon, near the benches to the west of the cathedral entrance.
South Yorkshire Police said the force would not be providing any more details surrounding the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.