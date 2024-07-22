Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is in hospital today after police were called out to a Sheffield car park over “concern for someone’s safety.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were pictured at the corner of Meetinghouse Lane and Hartshead, close to the NCP Hartshead car park, at 6.50pm last night (Sunday, July 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to Hartshead and Meetinghouse Lane, Sheffield, out of "concern for safety" for an individual at around 6.50pm on July 21. Picture by Rob Bramall provided by Sheffield Online. | Rob Bramall

At least three police vehicles and one ambulance were pictured at the scene and it is understood nearby roads were closed during the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a man was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.50pm to Hartshead in Sheffield on Sunday to reports of a concern for safety.

“A man was taken to hospital and is receiving appropriate support.”