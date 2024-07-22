Hartshead Sheffield: Man in hospital after police respond to 'concerns for safety' near car park last night

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is in hospital today after police were called out to a Sheffield car park over “concern for someone’s safety.”

Emergency services were pictured at the corner of Meetinghouse Lane and Hartshead, close to the NCP Hartshead car park, at 6.50pm last night (Sunday, July 21).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services were called to Hartshead and Meetinghouse Lane, Sheffield, out of "concern for safety" for an individual at around 6.50pm on July 21. Picture by Rob Bramall provided by Sheffield Online.Emergency services were called to Hartshead and Meetinghouse Lane, Sheffield, out of "concern for safety" for an individual at around 6.50pm on July 21. Picture by Rob Bramall provided by Sheffield Online.
Emergency services were called to Hartshead and Meetinghouse Lane, Sheffield, out of "concern for safety" for an individual at around 6.50pm on July 21. Picture by Rob Bramall provided by Sheffield Online. | Rob Bramall

At least three police vehicles and one ambulance were pictured at the scene and it is understood nearby roads were closed during the incident.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a man was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.50pm to Hartshead in Sheffield on Sunday to reports of a concern for safety.

 “A man was taken to hospital and is receiving appropriate support.”

Related topics:PoliceHospitalEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceNCP

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice