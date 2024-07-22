Hartshead Sheffield: Man in hospital after police respond to 'concerns for safety' near car park last night
Emergency services were pictured at the corner of Meetinghouse Lane and Hartshead, close to the NCP Hartshead car park, at 6.50pm last night (Sunday, July 21).
At least three police vehicles and one ambulance were pictured at the scene and it is understood nearby roads were closed during the incident.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a man was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.50pm to Hartshead in Sheffield on Sunday to reports of a concern for safety.
“A man was taken to hospital and is receiving appropriate support.”
