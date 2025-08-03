Breaking
Search underway to find missing 15-year-old girl Jazmina who has links to Sheffield & Rotherham
Police have mounted a search to find a missing West Midlands teenager, who has links to Sheffield and Rotherham.
15-year-old Jazmina is missing from Oldbury, and was last seen yesterday afternoon (Saturday, August 2, 2025).
Police say the last sighting of Jazmina was at 1.41pm, when she was wearing ‘black leggings, black jumper, nike trainers’.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Can you help our colleagues in West Midlands find missing 15 year old Jazmina?
“If you see her, call 999.”
Please quote log number 2833 of August 2, 2025 when you get in touch with police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.