The public are being asked to help in the search for 40-year-old Kelly Grayson, who is wanted by police in connection with a number of ‘high value thefts’ from two Sheffield shopping areas.

The ‘high value thefts’ are alleged to have been carried out at the Crystal Peaks shopping centre and Parkway Retail Park in Sheffield between May 6 and June 25, 2025.

Launcing a public appeal this morning (Saturday, August 2, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Grayson recently or knows where she may be staying.

“She is understood to have links to Darnall, Tinsley and the Manor areas of Sheffield.

“She is described as a white woman who is 5ft 2ins tall with long ginger hair.”

Anyone who sees Grayson, or has information that could help police find her is asked to get in touch with police.

You can do this by reporting online here: https://orlo.uk/0PTfp, or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/89103/25 when you get in touch.

“If you have an immediate sighting of Grayson, please call 999,” the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.