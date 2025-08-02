A motorist was clocked at 142mph on a South Yorkshire roads, shocking new data reveals.

A review by law firm Legal Expert of information supplied by police forces across the country, has identified the worst speeding offences in each region and the roads worst affected by drivers flouting the law.

The latest data has revealed that nearly 6,000 speeding offences were committed on just one stretch of road in Sheffield over the past year alone.

Their research looks at data gathered via Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from the year ending March 2025 and found that South Yorkshire Police recorded 73,917 speeding offences within that timeframe.

Penistone Road - which connects the Kelham Island area to Hillsborough - was the worst affected street, with 5,822 offences over the course of the year.

One person was caught going 142mph on a stretch of the M1, the latest data has revealed.

That works out at around 16 offences per day.

While roads in Sheffield accounted for most of the top 20 worst hit, two separate sections of the A616 in Barnsley made the list, seeing 1,549 and 909 offences respectively.

The A1, Barnsdale to Redhouse, in Doncaster, also saw 1,759 offences, placing it as the 8th worst.

Legal Expert’s company’s research also revealed 25 of the worst offences in each speed limit zone, with the highest speed recorded being on the M1 southbound between J31 and J30.

The incident took place on December 30, 2024, when one driver was caught going 142mph - more than double the speed limit.

Others reached speeds of 139mph, 132mph and 131mph across different stretches of the motorway.

Near the Woodall Services, just off J30 of the M1, someone drove at 124mph in a 50mph zone.

Similarly, on the Sheffield Parkway someone accelerated to 106mph when they should have only been travelling at a maximum of 50mph.

On July 29, 2024, on Furlong Road in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley - which has a 30mph speed limit - two incidents were caught, with one motorist clocked driving at 84mph while the other was going 85mph.

Another 30mph street in Barnsley - Brierley’s Barnsley Road - saw offences as people reached speeds of 83mph and 82mph on January 18, 2025 and November 27, 2024 respectively.

