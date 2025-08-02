The human remains discovered on a property last month are that of Richard Dyson, who was 55-years-old when he was reported missing in 2019, police have now confirmed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dyson’s remains were found on a property on Broadcarr Road in Barnsley on July 14, 2025.

He was reported missing to police from Barnsley in 2019.

Richard Dyson’s remains were found on a property on Broadcarr Road in Barnsley on July 14, 2025, police have now confirmed. He is pictured inset | Dean Atkins S70 Media/submit (inset)

South Yorkshire Police say Mr Dyson’s family has been informed of this ‘tragic development in our investigation and they are being supported by our officers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spoksperson added that two men, aged 72 and 71, who were re-arrested on suspicion of murder in July 2025 have been bailed in relation to this offence as their enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson said: "Our thoughts today are with Richard Dyson's family on what is an extremely difficult day for everyone who knew and loved him.

Read More Richard Dyson: First photos of police scenes after discovery of human remains reignites probe for missing man

"We have supported Richard's loved ones throughout our investigation into his disappearance, and will continue to do so following this tragic news.

“We're urging the public and members of the media to please respect their privacy at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Watch: Video shows police at cordon after discovery of human remains in Barnsley

"Our investigation into Richard’s death is very much ongoing and I'd urge anyone who has information which could help our investigation to share it with us if you have not done so already.”

Read More Richard Dyson: Everything known about missing Barnsley man as discovery of human remains reignites probe

You can report to police on online, by calling 101, or completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote incident number 459 of November 25, 2019 when you get in touch.

You can also provide information directly to the investigation team here.