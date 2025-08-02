Human remains found on Barnsley property are that of Richard Dyson reported missing six years ago, say police
He was reported missing to police from Barnsley in 2019.
South Yorkshire Police say Mr Dyson’s family has been informed of this ‘tragic development in our investigation and they are being supported by our officers’.
A force spoksperson added that two men, aged 72 and 71, who were re-arrested on suspicion of murder in July 2025 have been bailed in relation to this offence as their enquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson said: "Our thoughts today are with Richard Dyson's family on what is an extremely difficult day for everyone who knew and loved him.
"We have supported Richard's loved ones throughout our investigation into his disappearance, and will continue to do so following this tragic news.
“We're urging the public and members of the media to please respect their privacy at this time.
"Our investigation into Richard’s death is very much ongoing and I'd urge anyone who has information which could help our investigation to share it with us if you have not done so already.”
You can report to police on online, by calling 101, or completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote incident number 459 of November 25, 2019 when you get in touch.
You can also provide information directly to the investigation team here.