Fire officers are warning of the dangers of open water swimming in the wake of three teenagers drowning in Yorkshire this week.

The bodies of three young men had to be recovered from open water in the region in the past week. One young man – Tyler Wilson, 16, from Castleford – died following an emergency incident on the River Calder on May 24. Meanwhile, two men, aged 18 and 19, died at High Eske Nature Reserve on the same day.

Now, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has again warned against the dangers of swimming in open water.

In a statement today, the service said: “With the weather warming up, please be extremely careful around open water.

“Never jump straight into open water - the rapid change in temperature can shock your body and kill you.

“Speak to your kids about finding safe places to swim and not giving into peer pressure.

"We're incredibly disturbed by reports that a water safety throwline board had been vandalised for the third time this week at Holme Locke in Rotherham.

Ulley Reservoir, where a young man died in an emergency incident in summer 2021. South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has warned against the dangers of swimming in open water.

"These Canal River Trust owned throwlines could be the difference between life and death for someone in difficulty.

“We're especially concerned given the recent fatalities in our region, where young people have tragically lost their lives in water.

“Please- speak to your children about staying safe near open water, and if you know who is behind this damage report them to South Yorkshire Police.”

The Canal and Rivers Trust has also 'strongly advised' against going into water, as 'there are too many risks that you can't see hidden below the surface'.

The trust said deeper water poses its own serious dangers in rivers and canals, and can be much harder to get out of if you can't put your feet on the ground.

Although the water may seem inviting, it can be much colder than anticipated, particularly in reservoirs and docks where the water is deeper.