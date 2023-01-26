The family of Rotherham teenager, Sam Haycock, who tragically drowned in the Ulley Reserviour in 2021, are hosting a charity evening at Hillsborough Stadium in his memory.

Sam’s family, including parents Simon and Gaynor, set up Sam’s Army Mission 1Life in order to raise the funds for more lifesaving equipment around South Yorkshire’s open water. This friday, they are hosting a charity evening at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium, in order to continue their great work.

The event will offer prosecco on arrival, a three-course meal, a charity auction – featuring lots including signed gloves from David Seaman, a number of signed, match-worn Rotherham United shirts and a signed boxing glove from Amir Khan – a charity raffle and live entertainment from Paul Radford’s the 49’ers and Elton John tribute band, Eltonesque. The charity is taking bids in advance of the event, with members of the charity’s facebook page bidding ahead of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Hakes is helping Sam’s Army Mission 1Life to organise the event and she said: “Months of planning has gone into this… we have managed to raise enough money for two throw line stations and one more in the future.

The family of Sam Haycock, and the charity establish in his memory, are hosting a charity evening at Hillsborough Stadium as they continue to work for better water safety equipment and awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that 60 people died last year [due to drowning in open water] and Simon and Gaynor are still campaigning tirelessly about this.”

Sam Haycock tragically passed away in May 2021, after attempting to save his friends life after he began having difficulty in the water of the Ulley Reservoir. He was 16-years-old and had visited the site to celebrate the end of their GCSE exams, having sat their final exam that day. Sam’s family have raised thousands in his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad