'Risk of wildfire in South Yorkshire is extremely high right now' says fire service - here's what you can do
Sheffield is set to bake in 33C heat this Saturday as what is being called the third heatwave of the summer is headed for Britain.
The scorching temperatures have prompted South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue’s fire officers to issue a plea to the public to prevent any wildfires across the county.
They are urging people to do three things.
- Do not have garden bonfires during the heatwave
- Refrain from taking disposable barbecues out with them
- Do not leave rubbish – especially glass bottles – lying around
It comes after a two-square-kilometre area of habitat at Howden Moor in the Peak District was destroyed in April 2025 by a sudden wildfire.
Area Manager John Billings, said: “During periods of intense heat the ground becomes so dry – this means that fires are easier to start and will spread so much quicker.
“Yorkshire is in drought, wildfires are already taking hold elsewhere in Europe and we don’t want our beautiful part of the world to be next.
“So we’re asking people not take disposable BBQs out with them to parks, fields or moorland areas. Whilst we know most people are very responsible, the risk of wildfire is extremely high right now.
“Please take your litter home with you or put it in the bin. Glass bottles in particular can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires.
“And last but not least, please don’t burn rubbish in their garden over the coming days. During a heatwave these small fires can easily get out of hand.”
As well as urging people to refrain from having barbecues and garden bonfires, the service is also asking residents to be vigilant around deliberate fire-setting.
“Lots of the incidents we attend are deliberately, which is really disappointing, but unfortunately not a huge surprise to us,” said Mr Billings.
“Our final ask of the public is that if they know anyone who is intentionally setting fires – which tie up our crews and can put people at serious risk – then they report it to us.”
Residents can share information on arson, anonymously, by calling 0800 169 5558.
