Video shows scene of fatal house fire in Sheffield street

Published 9th Jul 2025, 08:49 BST
Firefighters remain at the scene of a fatal blaze in Sheffield this morning.

The fire broke out in a property in Southcroft Walk, off Abbeydale Road, earlier this morning.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fatal fire in Sheffield this morning
Firefighters remain at the scene of a fatal fire in Sheffield this morning | Alastair Ulke

Emergency services were deployed just before 5am.

The man, who has not yet been named, was in his 70s and is understood to have lived alone.

Neighbours at the scene have spoken of their shock at the death.

The first they were aware of the incident was when they woke up this morning to find emergency services in their street and a cordon in place.

A man died in a blaze on Southcroft Walk, Sheffield, this morning
A man died in a blaze on Southcroft Walk, Sheffield, this morning | Alastair Ulke

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “A man has sadly died following a house fire early this morning.

“The man, who was in his 70s, was recovered from the house by firefighters but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Crews from Central and Lowedges Stations were called at 4.48am to reports of a building fire on Southcroft Walk, Sheffield.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.”

