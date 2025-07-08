A video explains the upcoming test of the UK’s emergency alert system which is designed to warn the public of danger.

Mobile phones across the nation are expected to light up around 3pm on September 7 as part of the UK government's plan to test their emergency alert system.

The emergency alert, which appears with a notification on your smartphone, is used to warn citizens of danger, including extreme weather.

The test will be the second of its kind, the first was in April 2023.

The UK government says they are committed to testing the system regularly to make sure it works optimally and that the public are familiar with the alerts.

Expect your mobile phone to vibrate and make a loud siren sound for 10 seconds, even if you typically keep it on silent.

If you receive this notification on September 7 and you've forgotten about the test, hopefully you won't panic for too long, a message will appear on your screen confirming that the alert is only a test.

According to GOV.UK, there are approximately 87 million mobile phones in the UK.

How to opt out of emergency alerts

Victims of domestic abuse with a concealed phone may need to turn off alerts.

iPhones and Android phones

To opt out

Search your settings for ‘emergency alerts’.

Turn off ‘severe alerts’ and ‘extreme alerts’.

Other mobile phones and tablets

Depending on the manufacturer and software version of your phone, emergency alerts settings may be called different names, such as ‘wireless emergency alerts’ or ‘emergency broadcasts’.

The settings can usually be found in one of the following ways. Go to:

‘message’, then ‘message settings, then ‘wireless emergency alerts’, then ‘alert’

‘settings’, then ‘sounds’, then ‘advanced’, then ‘emergency broadcasts’

‘settings’, then ‘general settings’, then ‘emergency alerts’

Then turn off ‘severe alerts’, ‘extreme alerts’ and ‘test alerts’.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “Emergency Alerts have the potential to save lives, allowing us to share essential information rapidly in emergency situations including extreme storms. Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.

“This test is part of our action plan to build resilience across the whole country and secure the nation under the Plan for Change - from the £1 billion we’re investing in a new network of National Biosecurity Centres to the £4.2 billion we’re investing to build a new generation of flood defences to protect local communities.”