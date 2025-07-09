Tragedy as man dies in Sheffield house fire
The man, who has not yet been named, died after a blaze broke out in a property on Southcroft Walk, off Abbeydale Road.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 4.48am and recovered the casualty from the property but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has now been launched.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A man has sadly died following a house fire early this morning.
“The man was recovered from the house by firefighters but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Crews from Central Station were called at 4.48am to reports of a building fire on Southcroft Walk, Sheffield.
“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.”
Abbeydale Road was closed earlier while emergency services dealt with the incident.
