Roads are still closed today, after a major barn fire near Sheffield yesterday.

At one stage, five fire crews were on the scene fighting the blaze at Ridgeway Moor, near Mosborough.

Although the fire was in Derbyshire, crews from South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire were also involved because of the size of the fire.

This morning, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that that the fire was now out, but there were still roads closed.

Firefighters are now investigating the fire in Ridgeway. Picture: Marisa Cashill, National World | National World

The service told The Star: “The fire involving a barn on Ridgeway Moor in Ridgeway is now out.

“Crews from Clay Cross and Bolsover remained in attendance overnight to carry out a reinspection and check for hotspots.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is due to commence today.

”Road closures remain in place in the area. “

Yesterday, crews were urging people to ‘avoid the area’ close to a blaze near Sheffield, and had warned people to close their windows and doors because of the smoke.

Firefighters were first sent to the scene at 10:43am yesterday morning

Derbyshire fire crews from Dronfield, Chesterfield and Staveley, supported by a crew from South Yorkshire and one from Nottinghamshire with a water carrier, were initially mobilised.

The incident was scaled down at 3pm, but crews are still on scene working to extinguish the fire with two hose reel jets.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Dronfield neighbourhood policing team were also on the scene to support them with road closures.