Ridgeway Moor fire: Firefighters issue update on blaze which closed roads near Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Roads are still closed today, after a major barn fire near Sheffield yesterday.

At one stage, five fire crews were on the scene fighting the blaze at Ridgeway Moor, near Mosborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the fire was in Derbyshire, crews from South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire were also involved because of the size of the fire.

This morning, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that that the fire was now out, but there were still roads closed.

Firefighters are now investigating the fire in Ridgeway. Picture: Marisa Cashill, National WorldFirefighters are now investigating the fire in Ridgeway. Picture: Marisa Cashill, National World
Firefighters are now investigating the fire in Ridgeway. Picture: Marisa Cashill, National World | National World

The service told The Star: “The fire involving a barn on Ridgeway Moor in Ridgeway is now out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Crews from Clay Cross and Bolsover remained in attendance overnight to carry out a reinspection and check for hotspots.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is due to commence today.

”Road closures remain in place in the area. “

Yesterday, crews were urging people to ‘avoid the area’ close to a blaze near Sheffield, and had warned people to close their windows and doors because of the smoke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters were first sent to the scene at 10:43am yesterday morning

Derbyshire fire crews from Dronfield, Chesterfield and Staveley, supported by a crew from South Yorkshire and one from Nottinghamshire with a water carrier, were initially mobilised.

The incident was scaled down at 3pm, but crews are still on scene working to extinguish the fire with two hose reel jets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Dronfield neighbourhood policing team were also on the scene to support them with road closures.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

Related topics:FireDerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSheffieldChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice