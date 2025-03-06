Ridgeway fire: 'Avoid the area' warning as fire crews expected to remain at fire near Sheffield into the night

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 16:40 BST

Firefighters are urging people to ‘avoid the area’ close to a blaze near Sheffield, and expect to be on the scene into the night.

Emergency services have issued an update on the fire at Ridgeway Moor, near Mosborough, which saw a barn ablaze earlier this afternoon, with a number of crews still on the scene.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Firefighting operations are being scaled back. However, three appliances and a water carrier remain at the incident.”

“Crews are expected to remain on scene into the night.

“Avoid the area. Road closures are in place.”

Firefighters were first sent to the scene at 10:43am this morning

Derbyshire fire crews from Dronfield, Chesterfield and Staveley, supported by a crew from South Yorkshire and one from Nottinghamshire with a water carrier, were initially mobilised.

The incident was scaled down at 3pm hours, but crews are still on scene working to extinguish the fire with two hose reel jets.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s neighbourhood policing team said earlier this afternoon they were helping Derbyshire fire service and partner agencies with an ongoing incident at Ridgeway, and that the road was blocked and access through the village not possible

