Ridgeway Moor: Warning issued as firefighters sent to blaze in village near Sheffield
Derbyshire , Nottinghamshire, and South Yorkshire fire and rescue services have all sent crews to the incident, at Ridgeway Moor, near Mosborough in Sheffield.
Some local roads have been closed while the incident is dealt with.
The Derbyshire service said in a statement this afternoon: “We're currently dealing with a barn fire on Ridgeway Moor, Ridgeway.
“Five fire engines and a water carrier are in attendance. “
“Please keep windows and doors closed in the area “
Derbyshire Constabulary’s Dronfield Safer Neighbourhoods Team said: “Dronfield SNT are helping Derbyshire fire service and partner agencies with an ongoing incident at Ridgeway. The road is currently blocked and access through the village is not possible .”
