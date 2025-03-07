Beighton scrapyard fire: Firefighters describe scene after reports of 'explosion' in Sheffield scrapyard

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Firefighters donned breathing equipment to fight a blaze after an ‘explosion’ was reported in Beighton, Sheffield.

Emergency services were sent to the scene of the incident, described locally as an ‘explosion’ , at a scrap yard on Rotherham Road on Thursday morning.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the Sheffield site, near the railway level crossing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 11.18am , and sent two fire crews from Aston and Birley fire stations.

The service told The Star: “The accidental fire involved a HGV in a scrapyard. The fire had also spread to a garage.”

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.”

They added their crews left the scene at 12.43pm in the afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The area’s MP Clive Betts, said on social media: “Following the explosion and smoke from the old Beighton Breakers Yard I have contacted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for an update.”

The fire in Beighton was one of two prominent fires on that side of Sheffield yesterday.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire were also sent to help Derbyshire firefighters deal with a barn fire at Ridgeway Moor, near Mosborough.

Residents were advised to close windows and some roads were closed while that incident was ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:FireSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceEmergency servicesSouth YorkshireSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice