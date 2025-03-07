Firefighters donned breathing equipment to fight a blaze after an ‘explosion’ was reported in Beighton, Sheffield.

Emergency services were sent to the scene of the incident, described locally as an ‘explosion’ , at a scrap yard on Rotherham Road on Thursday morning.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the Sheffield site, near the railway level crossing.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 11.18am , and sent two fire crews from Aston and Birley fire stations.

The service told The Star: “The accidental fire involved a HGV in a scrapyard. The fire had also spread to a garage.”

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.”

They added their crews left the scene at 12.43pm in the afternoon.

The area’s MP Clive Betts, said on social media: “Following the explosion and smoke from the old Beighton Breakers Yard I have contacted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for an update.”

The fire in Beighton was one of two prominent fires on that side of Sheffield yesterday.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire were also sent to help Derbyshire firefighters deal with a barn fire at Ridgeway Moor, near Mosborough.

Residents were advised to close windows and some roads were closed while that incident was ongoing.

