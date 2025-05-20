Richmond Road incident: Police describe car crash which brought air ambulance to Sheffield street
South Yorkshire Police told The Star they had been called out after a car had crashed into a wall on Monday morning, in an incident which also saw emergency paramedics sent to the scene.
A police spokesman said: “Yesterday (Monday, May 19) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Richmond Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported a grey Skoda Octavia was involved in a collision with a wall.
“The driver, a 75-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.”
It is understood the air ambulance landed on an area of grass near Ravenscroft Road while emergency teams were on the scene.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service also sent conventional ambulances and a critical care specialist to help those who had been injured.
The service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 9.20am on Monday morning to report a collision on Richmond Road, Sheffield.
”A number of resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances, a specialist critical care paramedic and an air ambulance. One patient was conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital.”