Park Spring Road Barnsley: Air ambulance sent to major South Yorkshire crash, confirm emergency services

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 15:51 BST
The air ambulance was sent to a serious crash on a major South Yorkshire road this morning.

Emergency services said Park Spring Road, Barnsley, was closed after a ‘road traffic collision’ and are urging people to avoid the area, and it had been confirmed that the air ambulance has been to the site.

Police said the road was closed between the Rotherham Road roundabout and the Houghton Main Colliery roundabout.

The air ambulance was sent to Park Spring Road, Barnsley. File picture by David Kessen, National World
The air ambulance was sent to Park Spring Road, Barnsley. File picture by David Kessen, National World | National World

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star this afternoon: “Ambulance resources, including three ambulances and the air ambulance, responded to a collision on Park Spring Road between Little Houghton and Grimethorpe on Thursday morning (15 May). “

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said this morning: “Four fire engines are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on Park Spring Road near Little Houghton, Barnsley.

“The road is likely to be closed for some considerable time whilst we deal with this incident. Please plan your route accordingly. “

Buses have been diverted around the incident.

Stagecoach says its services 27, and 27b routes are diverting along Brierley, Common Road.

The AA says the road is closed with slow traffic ‘due to crash on A6195 Park Spring Road both ways from Rotherham Road roundabout to Houghton roundabout.’

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

Related topics:South YorkshireEmergency servicesTrafficSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
