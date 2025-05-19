Richmond Road incident: Air ambulance sent to scene after serious Sheffield crash

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 16:35 BST
The air ambulance was deployed after a serious crash on a busy Sheffield road today

It was part of a response by emergency services this morning following an incident on Richmond Road, near Stradbroke.

It is understood the air ambulance landed on an area of grass near Ravenscroft Road while emergency teams were on the scene.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also sent conventional ambulances and a critical care specialist to help those who had been injured.

The service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 9.20am on Monday morning to report a collision on Richmond Road, Sheffield.

”A number of resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances, a specialist critical care paramedic and an air ambulance. One patient was conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.

